First in SEA: Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellite internet in Philippines up in 3 months

The company founded by billionaire Elon Musk is expected to launch its satellite internet service in the Philippines in the next three months, according to Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez.

This will make the Philippines the first country in Southeast Asia to host the fast broadband facility via satellite.

DTI said SpaceX is in the process of selecting where to deploy its services as the first phase of its launch.

“The company is currently establishing a local Filipino entity that will be their wholly owned subsidiary and is targeting to deploy three gateways in the first phase of their launch,” Lopez told reporters.

“The Philippines is set to be the first in Southeast Asia to avail of such technology that will bring high-speed satellite broadband connectivity to customers, particularly to areas where connectivity has been difficult or impossible,” it added.

DTI’s investment promotion firm has been engaged in talks with Space Exploration.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently signed an amendment to the Public Service Act, which had allowed foreigners to own businesses in the Philippines.