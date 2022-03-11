Shindagha Tunnel connecting Deira, Bur Dubai to reopen on Sunday

Shindagha Tunnel in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai, which was temporarily closed, will be re-opened on March 13, the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

RTA said that the move comes after the completion of construction work linking the tunnel with the Infinity Bridge and other new flyovers.

The reopening of the tunnel aims to enhance the road capacity along the Shindagha Corridor by 3,000 vehicles per hour, bringing the road total capacity to 15,000 vehicles per hour.

The RTA has called on motorists to adhere to the speed limit and follow the information signs. Those heading to the Falcon Junction should move rightwards at the second lane exit of the bridge (BR2).

Motorists heading to Jumeirah must drive leftwards at the single-lane exit of the bridge (BR1) and cross the Falcon Junction through the third lane northern bridge in the direction of Jumeirah.

Authorities said that the traffic inbound from the roundabout over Shindagha Tunnel can head to Deira through the free rightward lane heading to the Infinity Bridge or head directly to Bur Dubai and Jumeirah through the bridge (BR2) in the direction of the Falcon Junction.

The traffic inbound from Al Mamzar, Al Khaleej Street and Omar bin Al Khattab Street can head to Bur Dubai and Jumeirah through the Infinity Bridge or Shindagha Tunnel.

The traffic inbound from Palm Deira Metro Station and Corniche Street can head to the entry of Infinity Bridge through the upper deck of Corniche Street.