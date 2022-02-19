WATCH: “Spaceship” docks at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

A highly-futuristic spaceship can be seen docking at Dubai’s Museum of the Future in a video shared on an Instagram handle.

The video showed spectators cheering as a spaceship arrived at the recently completed Museum of the Future and as the spaceship flied close to the architectural marvel, the top part of the edifice opened up to let it enter inside and dock.

RELATED STORY: ‘Entry tickets for Dubai’s Museum of the Future now available from AED 145

The Museum, rising 77 metres above the ground, is an architectural marvel built using robotic technology and emphasising sustainability and the building is powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy.

The pillarless structure is home to seven unique and distinct floors and the Museum comprises an unparalleled window to experience the future in all its aspects and dimensions for its visitors.

Tickets are now available online at the Museum’s official website: www.motf.ae and start at AED 145 per person (aged 3+).