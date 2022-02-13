COVID-19: Social gatherings, other events to return to full capacity by February 15 in Dubai

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management Wednesday announced the gradual lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions in the Emirate with social gatherings and other events set to return to full capacity.

In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s decisions, all activities, events, and social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity by February 15 as authorities expressed their appreciation to the community for maintaining precautionary measures.

The authorities stressed the need for the people to continue adhering to all preventive measures including wearing face masks.

