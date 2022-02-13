Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Social gatherings, other events to return to full capacity by February 15 in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management Wednesday announced the gradual lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions in the Emirate with social gatherings and other events set to return to full capacity.

In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s decisions, all activities, events, and social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity by February 15 as authorities expressed their appreciation to the community for maintaining precautionary measures.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Coldplay to headline Expo 2020 Dubai concert this February 15

The authorities stressed the need for the people to continue adhering to all preventive measures including wearing face masks.

The National Emergency Crisis Management Authority announced that UAE will gradually lift restrictions imposed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. This came as the number of infections and hospitalizations has gone down.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bianca Gonzales PBB

Bianca Gonzalez leads hosts in PBB reality series

2 hours ago
Ka Leody De Guzman e1644746066192

Ka Leody slams video of Imee Marcos mocking people for working 18 hours a day

2 hours ago
Apple iphone13 colors 09142021 big.jpg.large

Multiple positions available in Apple as fourth outlet opens in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
Moira dela Torre Expo 2020 Dubai

Moira dela Torre to perform this Valentine’s Day at Expo 2020 Dubai!

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button