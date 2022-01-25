Latest News

UAE resumes face-to-face classes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

After two weeks of online learning classes, schools across the UAE resumed face-to-face learning on Monday. 

The country is implementing the gradual return to in-person classes in two phases on January 24 and 29.

The first group includes nursery students, Grade 1 students, Grade 12 or 13 students in the British system, students scheduled to take international and major exams and higher education students.

The UAE is among the first countries to employ advanced technologies to overcome conditions hindering education and the spread of knowledge regionally and internationally. 

Under this framework, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Digital School as one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the first accredited Arab digital e-school. He also inaugurated the Alliance for the Future of Digital Learning.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Anthony Taberna

Anthony Taberna slams ‘biased’ remarks following Soho presidential interview

17 mins ago
Jessica Soho Bongbong Marcos

Marcos reveals he snubbed Soho interview as she is ‘Anti-Marcos’

30 mins ago
RODRIGUEZ 01242022 2

Duterte to reveal ‘most corrupt’ presidential aspirant in due time

1 hour ago
ballistic missiles Houthi

World leaders strongly condemn Houthi rebels’ foiled attack on UAE

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button