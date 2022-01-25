UAE resumes face-to-face classes

After two weeks of online learning classes, schools across the UAE resumed face-to-face learning on Monday.

The country is implementing the gradual return to in-person classes in two phases on January 24 and 29.

The first group includes nursery students, Grade 1 students, Grade 12 or 13 students in the British system, students scheduled to take international and major exams and higher education students.

The UAE is among the first countries to employ advanced technologies to overcome conditions hindering education and the spread of knowledge regionally and internationally.

Under this framework, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Digital School as one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the first accredited Arab digital e-school. He also inaugurated the Alliance for the Future of Digital Learning.