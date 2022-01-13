Department of Migrant Workers may start operations by 2023, says POEA

The operations of the newly established Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) might start by 2023, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said on Thursday.

POEA chief Bernard Olalia said in a Laging Handa briefing on Thursday that the law creating DMW law states that it is given a two-year transition period that would allow the depart to prepare the requisite implementing rules and regulations (IRR), the organizational structure, as well as staffing pattern.

“They have a so-called transition period, two years have been given by law for the transition of agencies to the new Department of Migrant Workers and during this transition period, a transition committee will be formed.”

The committee is also slated to submit a budget proposal for the department for 2023, added Olalia.

The new department will be composed of officials from the POEA, the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs or UMWA from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA); Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO(sad) National Reintegration Center for OFWs, National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), all under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE); and Office of National Social Welfare Attaché (OSWA) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“The purpose of this department is to expand the assistance they should receive and expedite the delivery of services to them, to unite all our agencies, our inter-agencies that have a mandate for the protection and promotion of our OFWs,” Olalia said.