Returning OFWs urged to enroll in TESDA’s online courses during quarantine to improve skills

The Philippine Senator Richard Gordon has called on returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to enroll at the online courses offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to improve their skills as they are set to observe strict mandatory quarantine or are already undergoing isolation.

Gordon noted courses range from eight to 40 hours in electrical and electronics, entrepreneurship, information and communications technology (ICT), basic computer operations, cooking, agriculture, tourism, automotive, healthcare among others.

RELATED STORY: Top 9 policies under newly formed DMW come into force

“We encourage OFWs to spend their quarantine or isolation by enrolling in the TESDA’s online courses as there are over 60 or more to choose from, which could help them open new opportunities upon completion of quarantine,” Gordon said, adding, “In taking part of these online courses, we can expand the knowledge and abilities of our new heroes, because these can help them find new jobs wherever they want to.”

Gordon pointed out that since the onset of the pandemic, TESDA’s online programs have attracted millions of Filipinos as part of the government’s efforts to rehabilitate the floundering economy adding TESDA has helped many Filipinos unlock their true potential, with many of them succeeding in their chosen fields they studied.

As per statistics about 7,500 OFWs have enrolled with TESDA in 2020, with 6,140 of them graduating, while 1,856 were certified by the government agency.