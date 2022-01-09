COMELEC spox says cancellation of 2022 elections due to COVID-19 ‘unlikely’

Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez doubts that the 2022 elections will be canceled amid the current COVID-19 surge in the country.

“We think it’s unlikely na aabot tayo sa punto na magka-cancel tayo ng elections,” Jimenez told ABS-CBN News.

Jimenez said that suspension of elections in areas where election officials get infected.

“Posibleng ma-suspend iyong elections for that reason, but only until you’re able to get new electoral boards,” he said.

“Ibig sabihin, kung may electoral board ka na ‘di dumating, maghanap ka ng kapalit. ‘Pag dumating na iyong kapalit, start na ulit iyong election,” Jimenez added.

The country broke its record on new infections by reporting 26,458 new cases on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic began. (TDT)