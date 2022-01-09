Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COMELEC spox says cancellation of 2022 elections due to COVID-19 ‘unlikely’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez doubts that the 2022 elections will be canceled amid the current COVID-19 surge in the country.

“We think it’s unlikely na aabot tayo sa punto na magka-cancel tayo ng elections,” Jimenez told ABS-CBN News.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos in isolation, skips COMELEC disqualification case

Jimenez said that suspension of elections in areas where election officials get infected.

“Posibleng ma-suspend iyong elections for that reason, but only until you’re able to get new electoral boards,” he said.

READ ON: At least one clustered precinct in every legislative PH district to be audited: Comelec

“Ibig sabihin, kung may electoral board ka na ‘di dumating, maghanap ka ng kapalit. ‘Pag dumating na iyong kapalit, start na ulit iyong election,” Jimenez added.

The country broke its record on new infections by reporting 26,458 new cases on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic began. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PGH to allow asymptomatic health workers to report for work due to manpower shortage

53 mins ago

Valenzuela shuts store selling fake paracetamol

2 hours ago

PH reaches over 52.1 M fully-vaccinated Filipinos

2 hours ago
File photo from U.S. Embassy in the Philippines

US sends Php 1B worth of relief aid to victims of typhoon Odette

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button