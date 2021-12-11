At least one clustered precinct in every legislative PH district to be audited: Comelec

At least one clustered precinct in every legislative district in the Philippines will be selected for random manual audit.

This was stated by the country’s Commission on Elections (Comelec) which released the guidelines for the conduct of the random manual audit (RMA) for next year’s elections.

The poll body said at least one clustered precinct in every legislative district shall be randomly selected for the RMA in resolution 10738 promulgated on Thursday and released on Friday,

It said, “The actual number of precincts to be selected in a legislative district shall be determined by proportional allocation, that is, based on the number of clustered precincts a legislative district has in proportion to that of all the other legislative districts in the country.”

“For purposes of the 9 May 2022 National and Local Elections, the maximum total number of clustered precincts to be selected shall not be more than 759.”

The RMA will start not later than five days after election day. It shall be held at a venue within the National Capital Region to be determined by the Random Manual Audit Committee (RMAC).