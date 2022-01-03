Marcos-Duterte headquarters in Mandaluyong shuts down after COVID-19 cases

The UniTeam headquarters of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte has been shut down for disinfection after more than 20 of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The office in Mandaluyong will be closed for the public until further notice.

Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said that 20 of their staff contracted the virus.

“Putting premium on the safety of the public, his staff and supporters, former Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has ordered the closure of the BBM-Sara UniTeam headquarters starting today, January 3, until further notice,” Rodriguez said.

“For disclosure and transparency, more than 20 staff were tested positive today which prompted the order for the temporary closure of the campaign headquarters,” he added in a statement.

The political activities of Marcos and Duterte have also been cancelled.

“The former senator also ordered the deferment of all activities of the UniTeam starting today until January 15 this year,” Rodriguez continued.

The spokesperson said that the preparations for the 2022 polls will continue in a work from home set up.

“However, campaign preparations and other administrative functions of the UniTeam will proceed non-stop through work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings of the concerned staffers and campaign personnel,” Rodriguez said.

“As a matter of policy, the BBM campaign headquarters requires all visitors and staff to undergo antigen tests at least twice a week to ensure the safety of everyone doing business and visiting the facility,” Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez did not gave an update on the status of the late dictator’s son and the presidential daughter who went around Odette-stricken areas in the recent weeks.