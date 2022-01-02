Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Marcos, Sara to postpone caravans in NCR

The camp of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte has urged their supporters to postpone their caravans in Metro Manila over concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The duo asked supporters to postpone scheduled caravans underscoring the importance of everyone’s safety from new variant of the coronavirus.

They advised supporters to exercise restraint in their political mobilization plans in compliance with the IATF decision and appealed to supporters to suspend mass gatherings and obey the guidelines under Alert level 3.

