OFWs seek gov’t help to get unpaid salary from Saudi employers

Former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are seeking help from government agencies to compel their former Saudi employers to pay their unpaid wages.

The OFWs marched to the main office of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Pasay City on Tuesday.

Several workers became emotional recalling their sacrifices in the Gulf country.

One of them narrated searching for food in the trash in Saudi Arabia.

Migrante International chairperson Joanna Concepcion said in case their benefits were not paid they will face a big injustice.

OWWA administrator Hans Cacdac said the Philippine government is constantly talking to Saudi Arabia to push for the workers’ salaries.

Cacdac said a technical working group was formed to address these concerns, but admitted getting the OFWs what “they deserve is not easy.”