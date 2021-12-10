Latest News

OFWs seek gov’t help to get unpaid salary from Saudi employers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are seeking help from government agencies to compel their former Saudi employers to pay their unpaid wages.

The OFWs marched to the main office of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Pasay City on Tuesday.

Several workers became emotional recalling their sacrifices in the Gulf country. 

One of them narrated searching for food in the trash in Saudi Arabia.

Migrante International chairperson Joanna Concepcion said in case their benefits were not paid they will face a big injustice.

OWWA administrator Hans Cacdac said the Philippine government is constantly talking to Saudi Arabia to push for the workers’ salaries.

Cacdac said a technical working group was formed to address these concerns, but admitted getting the OFWs what “they deserve is not easy.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Singapore detects locally transmitted case Omicron COVID-19 variant 

1 hour ago
Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

UAE urges passengers to adhere to travel guidelines to avoid getting stranded

1 hour ago

Philippines eyes to give COVID-19 booster shots in 3 months interval 

1 hour ago

PH gov’t eyes to bring home up to 2,000 stranded OFWs in UAE before Dec. 25 

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button