Filipinos prefer branded: 8 out of 10 ready to pay higher price for premium products, experiences

Nearly 8 out of 10 Filipinos also highlighted that they are prepared to pay for a higher price to get products they aspire to have from well-known brands.

Of this number, 39 per cent are willing to spend on high-end gadgets; 26 per cent on culinary experiences; 24 per cent on branded clothes, fashion items, and accessories; and 11 per cent on car/vehicles. The average age of overseas Filipinos in the UAE is in the ‘millennial’ bracket, which according to studies, stands out for their technology use and embrace for digital life.

The national study conducted by The Filipino Times, the biggest news platform for Filipinos in the Middle East and North African region, focused on several key indicators as a gauge to measure Filipino expats’ consumer confidence and covered 2,612 Filipino respondents from across the emirates.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, said: “As one of the largest expat communities in the UAE, the Filipinos have become a major consumer segment for many brands – both local and international – in this country. We have been seeing more brands boosting their strategy in capturing the hearts of this important target market.”

“The positive sentiment is driving an upbeat business outlook as the growing number of Filipinos, their growing purchasing power and the strengthening of UAE-Philippines ties fuel business expansions from Philippine-based companies, UAE-based Filipino entrepreneurs, and international firms targeting Filipinos,” Dr. Remo added.

The survey measured Filipinos’ consumer sentiment and purchasing power, as well as the business outlook of companies catering to or targeting the Filipino consumers in the UAE—which is considered as one of the fastest-growing, brand-loyal consumer segments.