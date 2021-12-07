Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte issues EO on ‘LapuLapu’ spelling

Staff Report3 hours ago

President Rodrigo Duterte put an end to the debate on the spelling of the first Filipino hero ‘LapuLapu’.

In an executive order, the public and private sectors have been directed to refer to the Mactan hero as ‘LapuLapu’ and not ‘Lapu-Lapu’.

Executive Order 152 cited that the earliest rendering in the Latin alphabet of the name of the hero of Mactan is “Cilapulapu,” with “Ci” apparently being an honorific title.

“The name Lapulapu is understood to refer to the Filipino hero who bravely and victoriously fought in the Battle of Mactan in the 16th century. Thus, all references to the name “Lapu-Lapu” in EO No. 17, as amended, and EO No. 55, as amended, are hereby amended to read as Lapulapu,” the EO read.

“Adopting a common rendering of the name of Lapulapu, so as to conform to earlier references, will aid in the education of our youth about Philippine history which is foundational to the formation of national identity,” the statement added.

Duterte’s EO however stated that places named Lapu-Lapu such as Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu will remain. (TDT)

