UAE National Day: Free vehicle parking in Dubai between December 1 to 3

Authorities have made vehicle parking free between December 1 to 3 on the UAE National Day.

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, parking will be free Wednesday to Friday and the fees will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4.

RELATED STORY: Four day weekend announced in public sector for UAE’s National Day 2021

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also announced revised service timings for public buses, Dubai Metro, and tram.

Dubai Metro’s Red and Green lines will be operational from 5:00 am to 2:15 am on December 1 and 2 and the tram will be in service from 6:00 am to 1:00 am.

READ ON: LOOK: UAE releases official list of COVID-19 protocols for 50th National Day

The main bus stations, including Gold Souq Station, will be open from 4:50 am to 1:22 am, Al Ghubaiba Station will be operational from 4:13 am to 12:57 am, and at the sub-stations, including Satwa Station, the service will run from 4:57 am to 11:00 pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.

The Al Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 4:50 am to 12:04 am; Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm; and Jebel Ali Station from 4:58 am to 12:15 am. (AW)