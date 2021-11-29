DOLE to continue OFW repatriation amid pandemic

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) assures overseas Filipino workers that the government repatriation program will push through amid changing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of our OFWs became helpless when the pandemic struck and so the government launched a massive repatriation drive never done before,” Bello said in a statement.

“As long as we have migrant workers, who want to go home but can’t do so because of difficulties due to the pandemic, we will continue the repatriation program,” he added.

Current government policy shoulders the expenses of returning OFWs.

A total of 809,374 OFWs have already been transported back to their home regions according to DOLE’s data last November 28.

It remains to be seen on how the new variant called Omicron will affect OFWs. (TDT)