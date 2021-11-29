Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE to continue OFW repatriation amid pandemic

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) assures overseas Filipino workers that the government repatriation program will push through amid changing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of our OFWs became helpless when the pandemic struck and so the government launched a massive repatriation drive never done before,” Bello said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: DOLE: Returning OFWs hits 800K mark

“As long as we have migrant workers, who want to go home but can’t do so because of difficulties due to the pandemic, we will continue the repatriation program,” he added.

Current government policy shoulders the expenses of returning OFWs.

READ ON: 240 OFWs repatriated from Kuwait

A total of 809,374 OFWs have already been transported back to their home regions according to DOLE’s data last November 28.

It remains to be seen on how the new variant called Omicron will affect OFWs. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sacrifices of UAE martyrs will remain indelible in conscience of our nation: UAE President

59 seconds ago

PH suspends entry of foreigners from non-visa countries over Omicron threat

2 hours ago

Barbie Imperial dares AJ Raval: Kung hindi ka kabit, magsalita ka!

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai records over 4.8 million visitors as of November 28

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button