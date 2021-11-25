Latest NewsNewsTFT News

240 OFWs repatriated from Kuwait this week

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has said that some 240 “distressed” overseas Filipino workers were repatriated from Kuwait this week.

It said that the Filipino repatriates arrived via Kuwait Airways flight KU 417. The flight landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 past 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said that the distressed OFWs will undergo health and medical protocols in accordance with the latest resolution of the government’s pandemic task force.

According to the DFA the flight was arranged in coordination with various agencies but did not elaborate what prompted the migrant workers to return home. (AW)

