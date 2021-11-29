Countries race to reimpose travel restrictions amidst Omicron threat

Both Israel and Japan have officially announced that they have shut down their borders to foreign nationals due to the threat of the contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The aforementioned variant pushed back global efforts to fight the pandemic because of fears that it is highly infectious.

The Omicron variant has forced countries to reimpose lockdown measures afresh as scientists are racing to determine the threat posed by the heavily mutated strain.

Among the countries which have announced plans to restrict travel from southern Africa, where the variant was first detected, include the Philippines, Qatar, the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands.

Israel said Sunday it would close its borders to all foreigners in a bid to curb the spread of the variant. This came four weeks after reopening to tourists following a prolonged closure due to COVID.

The variant has now been found in the Netherlands to Hong Kong and Australia.

Australian authorities on Sunday said they had detected it for the first time in two passengers from southern Africa who were tested after flying into Sydney.

The detection of the new variant comes nearly a month after Australia lifted a ban on citizens traveling overseas without permission.

In the Netherlands, 61 passengers tested positive after arriving on two flights from South Africa. (AW)