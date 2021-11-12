Saudi Arabia to grant citizenship to highly skilled foreigners

Saudi Arabia announced that it will grant citizenship to highly skilled foreigners, who have expertise and specialization.

The citizenship will be extended to experts and exceptional global talents in religious, medical, scientific, cultural, sports and technological fields and help contribute to the development of various sectors throughout the country, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It “will be through nomination based purely on public interest and there won’t be any option to submit applications”, according to other local reports.

This move aims to help attract world-class professionals to vital sectors such as medicine, industry, energy, agriculture, geology, space, aviation and artificial intelligence.

The authorities have set Vision 2030 to create an attractive environment for investment and retention of exceptional creative minds.