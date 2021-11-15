Ajman announces 50% discounts on traffic fines till December 31

The authorities in Ajman have offered a 50 percent discount on the payment of traffic fines from November 21 to December 31 for violations committed before November 14.

The special offer was announced as part of the UAE’s golden jubilee celebration.

In addition, motorists can also get their black points canceled and their confiscated vehicles released.

However, the violations of reckless driving and modifying a vehicle’s engine without a license are not covered under the discount.

The authorities said that there are four ways to pay the fines. One can do it at the Ajman Police service centres, self-service kiosks called Sahl, and through two electronic channels: The Ministry of Interior app and the Ajman Police app. (AW)