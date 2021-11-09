KNOW THE LAW: Am I liable to pay the fines of my spouse?

Dear TFT,

I live in Dubai. My husband violated a traffic rule for which he got penalized. Now he wants me to pay the fine. Can a spouse be forced to pay traffic fines in the UAE?

A:

You are not liable to pay your husband’s fine and it is his duty to pay them.

As a husband, he should rather pay all your expenses. As per the UAE Federal Law No. (28) of 2005 On Personal Status, he is liable to pay your expenses.

Under Article 55 of the law, you have the right to seek maintenance from him and if he is not paying then you can demand legally from the court. The law applies even if you are working. (AW)