Non-UAE citizens cannot rent houses in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid area 

Sharjah now prohibits renting out houses in the Al Dhaid Municipality residential neighborhoods, in order to protect the privacy of UAE citizens and their customs and traditions.

This came following the order of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Director of Al Dhaid Municipality Ali Musabah Al Tunaiji said non-citizens are banned from renting houses in eight residential neighborhoods.

Municipality councils, suburbs and village councils are tasked to enforcing the new rule.

Al Tunaiji also urged authorities to initiate a scheme to establish rental housing in the city.

The new directive came after a complaint about the absence of a law prohibiting renting in residential neighbourhoods.