Latest News

Non-UAE citizens cannot rent houses in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid area 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 seconds ago

Sharjah now prohibits renting out houses in the Al Dhaid Municipality residential neighborhoods, in order to protect the privacy of UAE citizens and their customs and traditions.

This came following the order of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Director of Al Dhaid Municipality Ali Musabah Al Tunaiji said non-citizens are banned from renting houses in eight residential neighborhoods. 

Municipality councils, suburbs and village councils are tasked to enforcing the new rule.

Al Tunaiji also urged authorities to initiate a scheme to establish rental housing in the city.

The new directive came after a complaint about the absence of a law prohibiting renting in residential neighbourhoods.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Some Marcos’ supporters detained in Macau, terminated from work for unauthorized rally

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to grant citizenship to highly skilled foreigners

3 hours ago

Al Qasba Bridge road, Al Khan Corniche road in Sharjah to be partially closed for two weeks 

3 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: How can I sponsor my parents from the Philippines? Can they work in the UAE too?

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button