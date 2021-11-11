Latest News

IT’S OFFICIAL: Sara Duterte joins LAKAS-CMD

LAKAS-CMD President and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin G. Romualdez confirmed Thursday evening that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has joined their political party.

This came following Sara’s resignation from her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

“The officials and members of Lakas-CMD are elated to welcome Davao
City Mayor Sara Duterte as new member of our party. We had long been inviting Mayor Inday to join our party as we are all impressed with her sterling qualities as a leader and we saw up close her exemplary work ethic as chief executive of Davao City,” Romualdez said.

The oathtaking of the mayor took place at the Revilla Farm in Silang, Cavite exactly 6 p.m. Thursday. Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr., Lakas-CMD chairman, witnessed the
oath-taking of Duterte.

The political party boasts producing two presidents including former president Fidel  V. Ramos and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

It’s still unclear if Sara will run in the presidential or vice-presidential race.

 

 

