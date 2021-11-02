Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Vehicle registration with 14 car dealers in Abu Dhabi begins

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi has officially begun processing vehicle registrations across 14 car dealers.

The vehicle buyers in the capital can register their cars directly at the time of purchase from car dealers and agencies.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah implements two-year validity for selected vehicle registrations

The Abu Dhabi Police have launched the “direct registration initiative” that allows 14 car dealers or agencies to provide direct vehicle licensing and registration services for new vehicles at their premises.

Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate at the Police’s Central Operations Sector, Colonel Muhammad Al Buraik Al Amri, said the initiative is in line with efforts by Abu Dhabi Police to “adopt innovative and proactive services” for the community.

READ ON: RTA online services may now be availed using vehicle registration cards

Al Amri emphasized the need for developing effective partnerships among the public and private sector to provide “distinguished and quality services to achieve customer satisfaction.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Antigen test kit now available in PH drugstore

28 mins ago

Dela Rosa admits feeling worried over ICC investigation

40 mins ago

DFA downgrades Iraq’s Alert Level to 3 due to improving security situation

48 mins ago

AJ Raval returns to social media

55 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button