Vehicle registration with 14 car dealers in Abu Dhabi begins

Abu Dhabi has officially begun processing vehicle registrations across 14 car dealers.

The vehicle buyers in the capital can register their cars directly at the time of purchase from car dealers and agencies.

The Abu Dhabi Police have launched the “direct registration initiative” that allows 14 car dealers or agencies to provide direct vehicle licensing and registration services for new vehicles at their premises.

Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate at the Police’s Central Operations Sector, Colonel Muhammad Al Buraik Al Amri, said the initiative is in line with efforts by Abu Dhabi Police to “adopt innovative and proactive services” for the community.

Al Amri emphasized the need for developing effective partnerships among the public and private sector to provide “distinguished and quality services to achieve customer satisfaction.” (AW)