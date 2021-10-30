Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Isko Moreno: Maswerte ako, hindi nagnakaw nanay at tatay ko

Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has courted voters in Quezon City by boasting that his parents were not thieves despite being poor.

“Hindi ako anak ng presidente, hindi ako namimigay ng ginto. Mag-ingat kayo, tanso ‘yan. Baka ma-tanso kayo,” Moreno told his volunteers.

“Pero maswerte ako sa magulang kasi kahit mahirap kami, hindi nagnakaw ang nanay at tatay ko,” he added.

Moreno did not disclose who was he referring to but his fellow presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos was the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The Marcos family also amassed ill-gotten wealth during the martial law regime.

Moreno on the other hand highlighted his previous life wherein he needed to pick trash to survive.

“Tao muna, mamamayan muna. I am investing my word here. Kung bibigyan ako ng pagkakataon, susuklian ko ito ng masinop at mainam na pamumuno para itawid kayo sa pandemyang ito,” he said. (TDT)

