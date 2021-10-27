Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo clarifies stand on vote-buying

Vice President Leni Robredo issues clarification on her remarks regarding vote-buying after her statement in a forum went viral.

Robredo said that it’s okay to accept the money from these individuals but vote according to their conscience.

RELATED STORY: Robredo tells supporters not to discriminate business with different political views

“So sa atin, aware tayo sa nasa batas. Hindi tayo masaya na hindi ito na-e-enforce. Pero dapat bukas ang mata natin sa realities on the ground. Kung hindi maayos ang enforcement, ano ba ang gagawin natin?,” she said.

Robredo said that she was a victim of vote-buying in Naga but her complaint was dismissed.

READ ON: Robredo on 5-year VP experience: ‘Para akong na-hazing’

“Huwag sanang isipin ng nakatanggap na mayroon siyang obligasyon na iboto kung sino ang namigay,” Robredo said.

“Vote buying is an election offense regardless of financial situation or noble intentions. Di dapat ginagawa, at di dapat sina-suggest yan sa mga botante,” COMELEC spokesperson James Jimenez said. (TDT)

