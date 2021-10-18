Festive weekend lies ahead in UAE as Ain Dubai opens

A festive weekend lies ahead in UAE after the opening of a set of facilities in the country.

You can look forward to a range of activities in the coming days at some of the most captivating venues.

RELATED STORY: Ain Dubai: Say ‘I do’ 250 meters above the famed Dubai skyline

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, is opening on Thursday, October 21, and a host of exciting celebrations are to be expected.

On Thursday, Ain Dubai Plaza will open at 2:00 with twelve food trucks stationed around the area from 7:00 pm.

From 8pm, DJ Dany Neville will play on stage and the official opening celebration will kick off at 8:30 pm with a stunning light and drone show and fireworks.

READ ON: World’s tallest observation wheel Ain Dubai set to open on October 21

On Friday, artists from Flash Entertainment and Virgin Radio Dubai’s Regional Artist Spotlight (RAS) initiative will deliver music from across genres.

The entry for opening weekend at the Ain Dubai Plaza is free for all while tickets to ride the world’s largest Ferris wheel starts from AED 130. The tickets can be purchased on www.aindubai.com.