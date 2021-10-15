UAE gets elected as UN Human Rights Council member

In a big moment for the UAE, the country got elected for the third time as a member of UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term.

The country obtained 180 votes from countries of the Asia-Pacific group in the elections that took place today among members of the United Nations General Assembly by direct secret ballot.

This is seen to be a contribution of the UAE in the efforts to strengthen human rights and underscores its enduring cooperation with various UN bodies to address challenges the international community is facing as well as achieving a more prosperous future for all countries.

Through its membership on the Council, UAE is seeking to enhance cooperation and strengthen partnerships between countries and the election is seen to be the global standing it enjoys in the international community and the role it plays in defending human rights around the world.