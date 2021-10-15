Latest News

UAE gets elected as UN Human Rights Council member

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago

In a big moment for the UAE, the country got elected for the third time as a member of UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term.

The country obtained 180 votes from countries of the Asia-Pacific group in the elections that took place today among members of the United Nations General Assembly by direct secret ballot.

This is seen to be a contribution of the UAE in the efforts to strengthen human rights and underscores its enduring cooperation with various UN bodies to address challenges the international community is facing as well as achieving a more prosperous future for all countries.

Through its membership on the Council, UAE is seeking to enhance cooperation and strengthen partnerships between countries and the election is seen to be the global standing it enjoys in the international community and the role it plays in defending human rights around the world.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Raffy Tulfo top pick for senator in 2022 elections – SWS 

5 hours ago

Lakas-CMD rules out ‘Sara run’ for presidency, eyes Revilla as standard-bearer

5 hours ago

‘Kakampink’ snubs Colmenares in senatorial line up 

5 hours ago

OFW remittances in August withstand Delta variant impact

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button