Malacanang says Duterte’s order vaccinating sleeping people ‘a joke’ 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement on vaccinating people while sleeping is a joke.

“Alam na po natin ang sagot diyan. Joke only naman po,” Roque said in an interview on GMA News.

“Si Presidente naman po, habang nagto-Talk to the People, gusto mapatawa ang sarili niya. Joke po ‘yun,” he added.

Duterte lamented the prevailing problem of vaccine hesitancy.

“Alam kong marami pang ayaw. ‘Yan ang problem, ‘yung ayaw magpabakuna. Kaya hanapin ninyo ‘yan sa barangay ninyo. Akyatin natin pagtulog at turukin natin habang natutulog para makumpleto ang istorya,” Duterte said.

“Kung ayaw, akyatin sa bahay, tusukin sa gabi. Ako ang mag-ano turok sa kanila,” he added.

So far the government has fully vaccinated 23 million people.