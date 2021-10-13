BREAKING: PH removes quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated overseas Filipinos from ‘green list’ countries

The Inter-Agency Task Force has approved the policy of not requiring fully vaccinated Filipinos from abroad from doing facility-based quarantine upon arrival, provided that they arrive from a country under the Philippines’ ‘Green List’.

As of posting time, the UAE is currently under the ‘Yellow List’.

The arriving Filipinos must test negative in the RT-PCR test 3 days before their arrival in the Philippines.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Philippines will also no longer require fully-vaccinated foreigners from doing facility-based or hotel quarantine if they test negative for the virus via RT-PCR.

“For fully vaccinated Filipinos, they can choose facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival, or no facility-based quarantine after getting a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day,” Roque said in a statement.

“For fully vaccinated foreign nationals, a negative RT-PCR test shall be required to be taken within 72 hours prior to the departure from the country of origin. Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day,” he added.

For unvaccinated travelers, they are required to do facility-based quarantine and to be tested on the 5th day for the virus.

“For the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements, they shall undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the 5th day. In the case of foreign nationals, they shall be required to secure hotel reservations for at least 6 days,” Roque said.

The government will be checking one of the following certifications to validate the vaccination status:

– VaxCertPH digital vaccination certificate

– Bureau of Quarantine / World Health Organization-issued International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICV)

– The national digital certificate of the foreign government where they were vaccinated (such as Al Hosn for the UAE)

One of the documents above will suffice to check and validate the vaccination status of OFWs and their spouse, parent/s, and/or children traveling with them vaccinated in the Philippines or abroad, non-OFWs vaccinated in the country or abroad, and foreigners vaccinated in the Philippines.

For foreigner nationals vaccinated abroad, the government will check: WHO-issued ICV, or the national digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement.