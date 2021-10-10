Bea Gomez promoted as naval reserve sergeant after winning New Miss Universe PH title

After winning Miss Universe-Philippines 2021 title, Beatrice Luigi Gomez has been promoted as naval reserve sergeant.

The beauty queen has become the Naval Reserve Sergeant at the Naval Reserve Center-Eastern Visayas (NRCen-EV).

NRCen-EV Commander James Francis Lugtu said her promotion from Corporal to Sergeant was made possible through a special order citing the 26-year-old beauty queen’s “exemplary accomplishments” since joining the naval force in January.

The naval force has not drafted specific duties and responsibilities for Gomez yet since the Cebuana, the first openly queer Miss Universe Philippines winner, has to fulfill her obligations first for the title. She will be given a designation aligned with her expertise.

Lugtu said, “She is very dedicated. She is very passionate. That time she was already preparing for the pageant, she still showed up for field training.”

The Cebuana has already completed the Basic Citizens Military Training attending the classroom lectures and field demonstrations that test physical endurance in mountains or forest-like environments. (AW)