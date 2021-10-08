Latest News

Girl,4, dies after falling from villa window in Ras Al Khaimah

A four-year-old Emirati girl succumbed to injuries she sustained after falling from the window of her family villa.

The girl identified as “Ghayah” died in Ras Al Khaimah several days after she fell from a window of a two-story villa, according to Khaleej Times. 

Ghayah was rushed to the hospital on September 29 and later admitted into the ICU for treatment but died on Tuesday night, October 5.

The girl used to stand near the window as she awaited her father’s return from work. 

On the fateful day of the incident, Ghayah went to the window alone to welcome her father but fell from the building.

