Tourists can now apply for 5-year multiple entry visa in UAE for AED 650

The United Arab Emirates announced that tourists can now apply for a five-year multiple entry visa for just AED650.

In a report on whatson.ae, tourists with this kind of visa can stay in UAE for 90 days in each visit.

The visa program is open for all nationalities according to the UAE government.

Those who would like to stay longer can file their application to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website.

Interested applicants can submit the important requirements to the ICA website including all documents such as bank statements

The immigration authority will have the discretion to award the visa to the applicant or not.

The following are the requirements for the visa: colored photograph, passport copy, medical insurance and bank statement from the past six months.

The e-visa will be sent to the applicants via e-mail. (TDT)