Lacson camp says no plan to withdraw 2022 presidential bid

The Partido Reporma denies speculations that Senator Ping Lacson will be withdrawing from the 2022 presidential race.

Lacson is currently the president of Partido Reporma and is running with Senate President Tito Sotto.

The party said that there’s an ongoing misinformation campaign against Lacson.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Partido Reporma spokesperson Ashley Acedillo said.

“On the contrary, the Lacson-Sotto tandem has been full speed ahead and has only been growing from strength to strength,” the party added.

The party spokesperson said that the Ping-Sotto tandem is focused on laying down their groundwork in the presidential and vice-presidential bids.

“While the others are still deciding whether or not to run, or hurriedly negotiating for their running mates, or worse, still, looking for a party to run under, Senators Lacson and Sotto and their respective parties have already mobilized the combined strength of their alliance to secure their bases of support,” Acedillo said.

“As the filing of candidacies nears, so is the desperation of the ill-prepared, tentative, or the unwilling candidates. And this latest misinformation campaign just proves that,” they added. (TDT)