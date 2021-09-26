Robredo tells Duterte not to use military threat ahead of 2022 polls

Vice President Leni Robredo tells President Rodrigo Duterte not to use military scare tactics in order to ensure peaceful elections in 2022.

Duterte warned on Friday that he will be forced to use the military for those who would try to manipulate the election results and resort to violence.

RELATED STORY: Leni Robredo tells supporters she has two weeks to decide on 2022 election bid

Robredo said that the military has been maintaining the peaceful conduct of previous elections and using them in every step of the way is unnecessary.

“Ang militar kailangan natin yan e. ‘Di sila kailangan katakutan. Given naman ‘yun kapag elections talagang tumutulong sila to maintain peace and order,” Robredo said.

READ ON: “Presidency is a ‘destiny’”: Robredo not in a hurry to announce presidency plans

“Pero sana huwag nagagamit ang institutions para sa pananakot. Ang feeling ko lang noong nabasa ko ‘yung balita, ano ba naman ‘yan? Ganu’n na naman, every time gusto natin mag-enforce ng policy, gagamitin ang militar. Mali ‘yun,” she added. (TDT)