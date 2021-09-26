Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Leni Robredo tells supporters she has two weeks to decide on 2022 election bid

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Vice President Leni Robredo tells her supporters that she has two weeks to decide on her 2022 plans and on whether or not she will be running for presidency.

In her weekly radio show, Robredo said that she is still hopeful that the unity talks among opposition candidates will still materialize into something good for the country.

“Wala akong choice kundi magdesisyon bago mag-October 8. Ang decision ko kapag magpa-file kailangan handa na ako mag-decide. Sa ‘kin kasi dalawang linggo pa,” Robredo said.

RELATED STORY: “Presidency is a ‘destiny’”: Robredo not in a hurry to announce presidency plans

“Tinitignan natin kung may pag-asa pa magsama-sama. Siguro may ibang ‘di na natin maaaya pero hanggang may communication lines na bukas, patuloy ko pa rin ipu-pursue,” she added.

Robredo said that she is also looking at her candidacy to stop the Marcos family from returning to power.

She added that the running for 2022 is no longer based on popularity and pre-election surveys.

READ ON: ‘What’s important for me? That Marcoses won’t return to power’, says Robredo

“Lahat kami may supporters lalo na kung ang desisyon namin mag-slide down, ‘di magkakandidato, magtatampo ‘yung supporters namin. ‘Yung iba, ‘di lang tampo. ‘Yung iba magagalit pa,” Robredo said.

“Pero ultimately, sino ba paninilbihan natin? Sana ‘yung titingnan natin kung ano makakabuti,” Robredo dead.

So far, Senator Ping Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced their 2022 presidential bids. (TDT)

