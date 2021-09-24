Latest NewsTFT News

Bongbong on 2022 election move: ‘Patapos na ang usapan, I will announce very soon’

The Marcos-founded political party, Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL), endorsed Friday former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as its standard-bearer for the upcoming 2022 national elections. 

KBL is a party founded by Bongbong’s father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. 

However, younger Marcos has yet to decide with finality his move in the 2022 polls. 

“Patapos na ang usapan. We are very close to coming to a decision that I will announce very soon,” he said on Friday News Forum. 

Bongbong clarified in the news forum that he remains a member of the Nacionalista Party (NP), which used to be in alliance with KBL before split up in 2009.

In 2016, he vied for the vice-presidential seat under the NP ticket but lost to now Vice President Leni Robredo. Following his loss, Marcos filed an electoral protest before the Supreme Court, which was later dismissed. 

