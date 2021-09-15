Test run of online voting in PH witnesses 2% rise in overseas Filipinos’ participation

The Philippines’ Commission on Elections (Comelec) has said that out of the 402 verified overseas Filipino voters, as many as 52.01 percent numbering 348 have taken part in the voting test run between September 11 to 13.

This was a 2 percent increase as the overseas Filipinos have never voted beyond 50 percent.

The Agency’s Office for Overseas Voting Director Sonia Bea Wee-Lozada said the voting test run was conducted using the platform of technology provider Voatz.

Wee-Lozada said that 669 test voters qualified for the 48-hour pilot test, but only 402 eligible voters underwent the verification process.

The 402 were the ones who successfully went through the voter “verification process”.

However, Voatz co-founder and chief executive officer Nimit Sawhney said that the system has detected 487 threats during the voting simulation which were blocked which included the network-based threats, device-focused threats and malware-related threats. (AW)