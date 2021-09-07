Latest News

Chile approves use of Sinovac on children aged 6 years and above 

Chile has green-lighted the use of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 6 years old and above. 

This is part of the South American country to boost its vaccination campaign. 

The Latin country has already approved the use of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine for children over 12, with 654,053 receiving at least one dose since May.

An estimated 13 million of the country’s population have been inoculated by Sinovac. 

“This is great news for school-age children and those that were not included in previous vaccination plans,” said Health Minister Enrique Paris in a Reuter’s report. 

Five of the experts on the evaluation panel at the Institute of Public Health (ISP) voted in favor of applying the shot to children over 6, while two voted in favor of issuing it only to those over 12.

The Sinovac vaccines also have an emergency use approval for children in Indonesia and China. 

 

