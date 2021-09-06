Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Radars installed to catch vehicles ignoring ‘stop’ sign on school buses

Motorists that ignore the “stop” sign installed on school buses can now be tracked through radars installed in the school vehicle.

The Abu Dhabi Police said the radars can monitor motorists that will not stop when the “stop” sign on the school buses are on display.

The Police said this move was done to ensure students’ safety is observed.

Under the rules, motorists in both directions should stop when the stop sign in buses is on display. Vehicles shall likewise maintain a five meter distance from the school bus.

The “stop” sign on school buses are commonly displayed when children are being picked up or dropped off.

Violators are fined Dh1,000 and they also incur 10 black points. (NM)

