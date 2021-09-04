COVID-19 booster shots in PH after 50% target vaccination is achieved – DOH

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said that the COVID-19 booster shots can be administered in the country after the country has vaccinated 50% of its target population and supplies are stable.

Vergeire said that they will look at the stability of supplies and if they reach 50% of target vaccination in all parts of the country, then they will administer booster shots.

The official said for booster shots experts have advised on the use of same vaccines which are currently being administered.

She said that although there are second-generation vaccines that might be procured, they were still undertaking their clinical trial.

The shipments of the vaccines will arrive in the country continuously and starting October the supply will increase. Health officials said the government is still eyeing to reach the 50% vaccination target.

On August 27, the authorities said that the use of a COVID-19 booster shot has not yet been recommended by experts despite its inclusion in the proposed budget for 2022.

The e Vaccine Expert Panel (VEP) of the Department of Science and Technology may come up with a decision on the administration of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots next week, an official said. (AW)