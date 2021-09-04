Latest NewsNewsTFT News

14-day quarantine required as PH lifts travel ban on UAE from September 6

Filipinos from the UAE who plan to head home to the Philippines will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine as mandated by the government’s Inter-Agency Task Force.

This, after Malacañang recently announced that it will be lifting the travel ban from the UAE and nine other countries from Monday, September 6.

RELATED STORY: PH lifts travel ban on UAE, 9 other countries starting September 6

Guidelines specifically state that the first 10 days of the quarantine must be spent at a hotel facility. On the 7th day, OFWs will have to undergo a PCR test.

The IATF measure states that all OFWs should remain in the hotel facility until the 10th day, even if they have already tested negative for COVID-19. The Bureau of Quarantine shall ensure strict symptom monitoring while in the facility quarantine for 10 days.

READ ON: OFWs seek shorter quarantine for medical emergencies

After their hotel facility quarantine, the remaining four quarantine days should be spent at their respective homes.

