14-day quarantine required as PH lifts travel ban on UAE from September 6

Filipinos from the UAE who plan to head home to the Philippines will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine as mandated by the government’s Inter-Agency Task Force.

This, after Malacañang recently announced that it will be lifting the travel ban from the UAE and nine other countries from Monday, September 6.

Guidelines specifically state that the first 10 days of the quarantine must be spent at a hotel facility. On the 7th day, OFWs will have to undergo a PCR test.

The IATF measure states that all OFWs should remain in the hotel facility until the 10th day, even if they have already tested negative for COVID-19. The Bureau of Quarantine shall ensure strict symptom monitoring while in the facility quarantine for 10 days.

After their hotel facility quarantine, the remaining four quarantine days should be spent at their respective homes.