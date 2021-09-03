Latest News

OFWs seek shorter quarantine for medical emergencies

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are seeking a shorter quarantine during medical emergencies.

According to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), its main headquarters receives an average of 200 requests for shortened quarantine periods over health and personal reasons, reported CNN Philippines.

Hans Cacdac, OWWA Administrator, said that cutting short the quarantine protocol of 10 to 14 days is a tough balancing act. 

“Tatlong bagay — namatayan, kapag may pamilyang nag-agaw buhay, at ‘yung medical emergencies,” he added.

The OWWA chief said under the Inter-Agency Task Force’s rules, concerns of this nature should be decided on by the Department of Health and Bureau of Quarantine.

Cacdac said a health worker is assigned in every OWWA-accredited quarantine facility for OFWs to address urgent medical needs and “ this is a border control matter and it’s one of the key strategies in containing the variants.”

