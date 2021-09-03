Malacañang: Face shield policy stays until WHO says otherwise

Malacañang said the mandatory face shield policy will only be scrapped if the World Health Organization recommends it.

“Sa ngayon pa wala pero I understand that even the WHO will render an expert opinion on whether or not the use of face shields is justified,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing.

“So, hintayin po natin iyong opinion ng WHO,” he added.

Malacañang denied that the mandatory face shield policy is not connected to the controversial procurement by the government of overpriced face shields.

“Wala pong relasyon iyan. Ang pagsusuot po ng face shields, nakikita naman ninyo sa ating Press Briefings ay sang-ayon po sa mga opinyon ng eksperto,” he said.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that there is no evidence yet proving the effectiveness of face shields citing the Philippines is only among few countries requiring to wear the plastic covers.

According to experts, face shields do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 but it may help reduce transmission.

WHO Representative to the Philippines Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe said: “The face shields are being used to reduce the likelihood of infection through the eyes. That’s not actually additional layer although it actually boosts the protection provided by poor mask wearing practices.”