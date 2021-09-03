Latest News

Malacañang: Face shield policy stays until WHO says otherwise

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Malacañang said the mandatory face shield policy will only be scrapped if the World Health Organization recommends it.

“Sa ngayon pa wala pero I understand that even the WHO will render an expert opinion on whether or not the use of face shields is justified,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing.

“So, hintayin po natin iyong opinion ng WHO,” he added.

Malacañang denied that the mandatory face shield policy is not connected to the controversial procurement by the government of overpriced face shields.

“Wala pong relasyon iyan. Ang pagsusuot po ng face shields, nakikita naman ninyo sa ating Press Briefings ay sang-ayon po sa mga opinyon ng eksperto,” he said.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that there is no evidence yet proving the effectiveness of face shields citing the Philippines is only among few countries requiring to wear the plastic covers.

According to experts, face shields do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 but it may help reduce transmission.

WHO Representative to the Philippines Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe said: “The face shields are being used to reduce the likelihood of infection through the eyes. That’s not actually additional layer although it actually boosts the protection provided by poor mask wearing practices.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to resign by end of September 

3 hours ago

LOOK: Duterte endorses lawmaker Manuel Lopez as Manila mayor bet 

3 hours ago

Men deemed ‘not masculine enough’ banned from Chinese TV

5 hours ago

Robredo to resume talks with Pacquiao, Moreno after quarantine 

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button