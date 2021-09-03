Abu Dhabi schools to carry out free PCR tests starting September 7

The schools in Abu Dhabi will carry out free PCR tests from September 7, authorities have said.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the emirate’s Department of Health signed up a partnership to carry out screenings in Abu Dhabi schools from Tuesday.

Authorities said that the trained health professionals will conduct nasal and saliva PCR tests on-campus.

In collaboration with the Department of Health, we are pleased to announce that all students and school staff can now get their PCR tests at their school.This initiative aims to foster a safe school community while providing convenience for parents, students and educational staff — التعليم والمعرفة (@ADEK_tweet) September 2, 2021

Earlier the authorities announced that “all public and private clinics” across Abu Dhabi also announced free PCR tests for children throughout September.

Students returning to school are required to have a PCR test before the first day of school and will have to be tested every 14 days in the first month of term.

The protocol will apply to teachers, administrative staff and third-party contractors as well.