Duterte calls for stronger task force to curb illegal recruitment of OFWs

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called for the creation of a “stronger” task force to curb illegal recruitment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During his pre-recorded Talk, Duterte sought the establishment of a new anti-illegal recruitment unit that will be run either by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) or the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

“Gusto kong mag-create ng anti-illegal task force [that will address the illegal recruitment],” Duterte said. “Either throw it to the police, ideally it should be CIDG or NBI.”

President’s directive came after Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told him that his office’s efforts against illegal recruitment have borne fruit following the conviction of 32 individuals. He has asked Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to train personnel that will be part of the new task force.

“Give them about two months of lectures and training about labor laws and about crime, how to ano lang (conduct) the law of arrest, search and seizure,” he said.

Bello has informed that there is already a task force on illegal recruitment that is being headed by the Department of Justice (DOJ), but Duterte has said the way the existing task force handles the issues on illegal recruitment is “too circuitous.”

“I would need a stronger itong sa ([task force] that will address the [illegal]) recruitment, whether it’s manpower or a very strong police punitive action,” he said. “If you can arrange one day kung ma-constitute na sila (to constitute the task force), and I will give the same lecture, about half a day so that preparado sila, hindi sila takot (they are prepared and not afraid).”

Duterte said that the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are being exploited by illegal recruiters.

“So, parang masakit masyado,” Duterte said. “Kasi itong mga walanghiya talaga ‘to. Iyong iba naaareglo (These [illegal recruiters] are shameless. They can escape liability because they have the money, they have earned so much money throughout these years that kung may masabit sila, they can post bail, although it is non-bailable.” (AW)