REMINDER: Overseas Voter Registration for 2022 elections ends this September 30

Overseas Filipinos here in the UAE who wish to vote for the upcoming 2022 Presidential Elections are advised to register before the deadline this September.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai had earlier announced that the final date for overseas voter registrations will end on September 30.

OFWs who are based in Dubai and the Northern Emirates are required to set an appointment by sending an email to: [email protected]

Meanwhile, OFWs who live in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the UAE’s Western Regions can visit the Philippine Embassy to walk in and register without any prior appointments any time from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Philippines Commission on Elections has also outlined reminders and requirements on Filipinos who are qualified to vote for the upcoming 2022 elections, as follows:

Reminders:

– Must be a Filipino citizen

– At least 18 years old, on or before election day

– Currently abroad or headed overseas during the 30-day overseas voting period from April 10 to May 9, 2022

Requirements:

– Original Philippine Passport or Seafarer’s Book

– Proof of Filipino citizenship from Bureau of Immigration or Philippine Embassy for Dual Citizens

Watch the video here: