Latest NewsNewsTFT News

REMINDER: Overseas Voter Registration for 2022 elections ends this September 30

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Overseas Filipinos here in the UAE who wish to vote for the upcoming 2022 Presidential Elections are advised to register before the deadline this September.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai had earlier announced that the final date for overseas voter registrations will end on September 30.

OFWs who are based in Dubai and the Northern Emirates are required to set an appointment by sending an email to: [email protected]

Meanwhile, OFWs who live in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the UAE’s Western Regions can visit the Philippine Embassy to walk in and register without any prior appointments any time from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Philippines Commission on Elections has also outlined reminders and requirements on Filipinos who are qualified to vote for the upcoming 2022 elections, as follows:

Reminders:

– Must be a Filipino citizen
– At least 18 years old, on or before election day
– Currently abroad or headed overseas during the 30-day overseas voting period from April 10 to May 9, 2022

Requirements:

– Original Philippine Passport or Seafarer’s Book
– Proof of Filipino citizenship from Bureau of Immigration or Philippine Embassy for Dual Citizens

Watch the video here:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Afghan woman gives birth while aboard flight from Dubai

30 mins ago

Pacquiao open to resuming talks with Robredo

43 mins ago

Dubai installs 15 electric vehicle charging stations at Expo 2020 site

1 hour ago
Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

UAE to begin issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travelers from August 30

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button