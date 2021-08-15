Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi announces new home quarantine guidelines for direct contact with COVID-positive cases from August 15

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a COVID-19 positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

Effective from Sunday, 15 August 2021, those vaccinated must quarantine for 7 days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 7.

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on day 9. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 10.

Those registered in the home quarantine program can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at SEHA Prime Assessment Centers at Zayed Port (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.

