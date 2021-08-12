Germany in need of 750 Filipino nurses

Germany is in need of 750 qualified Filipino nurses to fill its need for more healthcare professionals, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Thursday.

Bello said the job opportunities are under the government-to-government program between the Philippines and Germany, reported The Manila Times.

“This is to cater [to] the urgent need of the International Placement Service of the German Federal Employment Agency (ZAV/BA) of registered nurses to fill up the 750 vacancies for ICU, geriatric care or elderly care, general wards, medical and surgery wards, operating room, neurology, orthopedics, and psychiatry,” Bello said.

Accepted applicants will have a starting monthly salary of €2,300, which is equivalent to P135,700. This would still increase to € 2,800 or P165,200 once recognized as a qualified nurse.

Interested applicants should be Filipino citizens and are permanent residents of the Philippines with bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Further, the applicants should also have an active Philippine Nursing License with at least one year related experience in hospitals and healthcare institutions.

Interested applicants must also be willing to undergo German language training paid by ZAV/BA and achieve B1 or B2 Language Proficiency Level.

If accepted, the employer will shoulder the visa and airfare from the Philippines to Germany and will assist the employee in looking for accommodation.

Applicants should first register online at www.poea.gov.ph and personally submit the requirements at the Manpower Registry Division at Blas F. Ople Building in Mandaluyong City.