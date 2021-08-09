Robredo on possible presidential run: If I run, there’s no turning back

There will be no turning back for Vice President Leni Robredo should she decide to file her candidacy for the presidential elections next year.

Robredo made the remark as she explained why she declined Senator Panfilo Lacson’s “sure unification formula” which seeks to have only one candidate to face the administration in next year’s elections.

According to Robredo, under Lacson’s formula, certain opposition bets would have to withdraw their certificates of candidacy (COC) based on survey results during a particular period prior to the elections.

But Robredo said this could lead her supporters on if she will file for COC and eventually withdraw if survey results do not go her way.

“Iyong pagtutol ko, dahil sa personal na paniniwala. Sa personal na paniniwala na ayaw ko na parang ni-lead on namin iyong supporters na akala nila tumaya sa akin kasi akala nila nandoon ako hanggang sa huli ng laban tapos dahil mababa iyong numbers ko in the middle of the game, aayaw ako,” Robredo said in her weekly radio program.

“Kapag nag-file ako, hindi ako puwedeng umatras kahit gaano pa kahirap kasi pinresinta ko na iyong sarili ko sa publiko, eh,” she added.

Lacson earlier said he offered a “unification effort” to Robredo to go against the administration in the 2022 national elections, but the latter “resisted.”

Robredo has yet to make a final decision on her move for the 2022 national elections, but has previously said that she is “open” to running for presidency.

She said she will decide by either September or October.